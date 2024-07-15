The Red Sox have selected Clarke with the 148th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound southpaw began his collegiate career at Alabama in 2022, but after seeing limited opportunities, he moved on to the JUCO ranks with the State College of Florida. Though he benefited from a lower caliber of competition, Clarke finished as one of the leading strikeout artists at the JUCO level in 2024 and impressed scouts with a power arsenal that includes a mid-to-upper 90s fastball and an upper-70s curveball. Concerns remain about Clarke's ability to consistently control his offerings, however, putting him at risk of an eventual move to the bullpen.