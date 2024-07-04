Wong went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

The backstop continued his breakout campaign, hitting safely in his 17th straight game while swiping his fourth bag of the year. Wong is slashing .333/.405/.470 during his hit streak, the longest by a Boston catcher since Victor Martinez put together a 25-game streak in 2009. The only other catcher in Red Sox history with a hitting streak of 17 games or longer is Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk, who reached that number twice between the 1975 and 1976 seasons.