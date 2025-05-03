Wong went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.
Wong spent nearly a month on the 10-day injured list with finger injury. While catcher is his primary position, Wong made six starts at first base in 2024 and could be an option there, after Triston Casas left Friday's contest with a significant knee injury.
