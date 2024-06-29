Wong started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Padres.

Wong made his first start since coming off the paternity list Thursday and extended a hit streak to 14 games (18-for-52, .346). Three months into the season and Wong is maintaining a .328 average, nearly 100 points higher than his career average entering 2024 (.232). Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse credits Wong being more direct with his swing path which has led to more zone contact, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. The catcher's zone-contact percentage is up from 76.2 last season to 83.2 in 2024. He's also chasing less this season, dropping from 34.5 to 29.3 percent.