Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Giolito (elbow) should be ready to pitch most, if not all, of 2025, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Giolito underwent an internal brace procedure in March but has been throwing for several months now. Additionally, Breslow noted that he's "very, very open" to using a six-man rotation during the 2025 season, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. That would appear especially notable in Giolito's case, as he is arguably sixth on the Boston rotation hierarchy.