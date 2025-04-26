Giolito (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wednesday will mark Giolito's Red Sox debut and his first start at the big-league level since 2023. Giolito missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, but a left hamstring injury suffered during spring training is what has kept the 30-year-old on the shelf for the first month of the season. He's made five rehab appearances in the minors, turning in a 5.19 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He reached 85 pitches during his final outing, so he may not be under any restrictions during his first start back in the majors.