Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Refsnyder had started in each of the Red Sox's last four games and in 12 of the team's last 14 games overall, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday as Boston rolls out an outfield of Jarren Duran, Romy Gonzalez and Tyler O'Neill from left to right. With Masataka Yoshida healthy again and serving as Boston's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching and with Wilyer Abreu (ankle) nearing a return from the injured list, Refsnyder looks like he'll soon be headed for a short-side platoon role.