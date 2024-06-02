Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Refsnyder will be on the bench for a second straight game following a stretch of five consecutive starts. Though he's maintaining an excellent .333/.414/.517 slash line over 99 plate appearances on the season, Refsnyder still isn't being treated as an everyday player, at least against right-handed pitching. The Red Sox may continue to rotate a number of players at the designated-hitter spot against righties, with Garrett Cooper picking up the assignment Sunday.