The Reds signed Hays to a one-year, $5 million contract Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He'll have an opportunity to earn an additional $1 million in incentives. Hays was limited to just 85 games between the Orioles and Phillies in 2024 due to a calf strain and a kidney infection, and he slashed a disappointing .255/.303/.396 when on the field. However, he had a career .751 OPS prior to last season, including a .779 OPS versus left-handers, so some level of rebound for the 29-year-old in 2025 is doable. Great American Ball Park is an ideal landing spot, although it's not clear whether the Reds intend to give Hays regular starts against righties in addition to lefties.