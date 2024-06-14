Manager David Bell said Friday that Williamson will not undergo surgery on his left shoulder, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Surgery to remove a lesion from Williamson's left shoulder would have put an early ending to his season before it even started, but the lefty will instead decline the procedure in an effort to return to the Reds' rotation as soon as possible. The 26-year-old southpaw will receive injections in his shoulder and be shut down from throwing for the next three weeks. At that point, the Reds will re-evaluate him and determine his next steps.