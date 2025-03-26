The Reds placed Williamson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Williamson is set to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Austin Wynns, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Done for season with strained elbow•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Diagnosed with elbow strain•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Exits with trainer•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Gives up one run to Cardinals•