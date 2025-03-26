Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Reds placed Williamson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Williamson is set to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Austin Wynns, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

More News