Spiers (2-1) earned the win against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Spiers allowed an unearned run in the third inning and surrendered a solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the sixth. He has now thrown exactly six innings in each of his three starts this season and has posted back-to-back quality start victories. On the year, the 26-year-old owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 37.1 innings and lines up to face the Tigers next week.