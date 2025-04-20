Spiers pitched out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.

Spiers was promoted originally for the purpose of starting Sunday in place of Nick Lodolo (paternity), but manager Terry Francona changed those plans on the fly, calling upon Spiers for mop-up duty after Hunter Greene allowed five runs over three innings Saturday. "(Spiers) wore it like a trooper," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News after Saturday's game while declining to name a starter for the series finale. Goldsmith suggests the Reds will need to make at least one roster move to bolster the pitching staff prior to Sunday's game, and Spiers is almost certainly headed back to Triple-A Louisville for the time being.