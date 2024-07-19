Burns agreed to a contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes a $9.25 million signing bonus, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Burns, the second overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, will receive a signing bonus of $9.25 million, topping the record $9.2 million that Paul Skenes received from the Pirates in 2023. Burns was named the ACC's Pitcher of the Year in 2024 after going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts while leading all of college baseball with 191 strikeouts in 100 innings. He's set to begin his professional career Monday, when he reports to Cincinnati's training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.