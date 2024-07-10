The Reds reinstated Fraley (personal) from the family medical emergency list Wednesday.

Though the lefty-hitting Fraley is back with the club in Cincinnati, he'll be out of the lineup Wednesday while the Rockies send southpaw Kyle Freeland to the hill. Fraley hadn't played since July 4 and missed three games shortly before his leave of absence due to a calf issue, so the Reds could be inclined to ease him back into action a bit. He should eventually settle back into an everyday role against right-handed pitching, making starts as a corner outfielder or as a designated hitter.