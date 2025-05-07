Fraley is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to left calf tenderness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though he didn't start in Tuesday's game, Fraley appeared as a pinch hitter and remained in the game to play right field, and he evidently must have hurt his calf at some point during the contest. His absence from Wednesday's lineup will mark the first time this season he hasn't started versus a righty. Fraley is being viewed as day-to-day, but he'll undergo an MRI as the Reds look to determine whether he's dealing with a calf strain, which would likely require a stint on the injured list.