Maile went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Maile got the start in place of Tyler Stephenson (undisclosed) and scored an insurance run in the seventh inning. After Santiago Espinal reached on an error, Maile's double put runners on second and third, setting up TJ Friedl's sacrifice bunt. Red Sox pitcher Cam Booser's hurried throw home to nail Espinal went past Connor Wong and allowed Maile to score from second. It's unclear how much time Stephenson needs, but the Reds called up catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Maile should be the primary starter for as long as Stephenson is unavailable.