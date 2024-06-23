Maile started at catcher and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Maile, who has eight steals over 414 career games in MLB, has showed off his "wheels" of late. He's stolen two bases in his last three starts. In between, he scored from second base on a sacrifice-suicide squeeze bunt Friday night. Maile started a second straight game behind the dish while Tyler Stephenson copes with an undisclosed injury. Stephenson eventually entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, which suggests Maile's run as the primary backstop could end in the coming days.