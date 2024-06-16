Martini will start at designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Martini sat out will pick up his second straight start against a right-handed starting pitcher or primary pitcher and may have temporarily supplanted Jacob Hurtubise as a strong-side platoon player at DH. Martini owns an underwhelming .205/.252/.357 slash line over 123 plate appearances on the season in the majors, so he'll most likely be the odd man out of the everyday lineup against right-handed pitching once the Reds get Noelvi Marte back from an 80-game suspension June 27.