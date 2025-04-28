Martini is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Martini was on the bench for three of the past four games. with all three absences coming while the Rockies went up against left-handed pitching. Right-hander Bryce Elder is on the mound for Atlanta on Monday, but Martini will still find himself out of the starting nine. Even though the recent demotion of Zac Veen to Triple-A Albuquerque has eased the logjam in the corner outfield, Martini still looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role while he's supplied a meager .606 OPS so far this season.