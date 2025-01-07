Marte might be at risk of a minor league demotion to begin the season following the Gavin Lux acquisition, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After a fantastic splash in the majors in 2023, Marte had a lost 2024 season, starting by getting hurt in Winter Ball and then serving an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test. Once he returned, he never got untracked offensively or defensively, hitting just .210/.248/.301 in 229 at-bats. With Lux on the team, the Reds have to find spots for Matt McLain, Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand in addition to Marte, and it doesn't make sense for Marte to ride the bench instead of playing regularly in the minors.