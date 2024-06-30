Marte went 0-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.
Marte reached base and knocked in a run on a fielder's choice before swiping a bag and scoring as part of the Reds' six-run fifth inning. He's had double-digit steals in three consecutive years and is on his way to a fourth straight season with two thefts in three games since being reinstated from suspension. After collecting three hits in his first four at-bats off suspension, Marte has gone 10 at-bats without a hit.
More News
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Three hits, three runs in return•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Looks set to join big club Thursday•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Struggling on rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Initiates rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Set to begin rehab assignment•