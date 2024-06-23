Marte is hitting .156/.156/.178 in 10 games at Triple-A Louisville, with no walks, no homers and 13 strikeouts. The Reds haven't yet committed to activating Marte when he's first eligible to return on June 27, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

For his part, Reds manager David Bell professes not to be paying attention to Marte's numbers as he continues to ramp back up. "We get process grades on every at-bat he has," Bell said. "Everything has been right on track." If Marte can get back up to speed, the Reds could really use him both offensively and defensively at third base, where Jeimer Candelario really struggled on Saturday.