Fairchild started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.
Fairchild, who normally is in the lineup against lefties, made a second consecutive start against a right-hander. The steal was his 13th and sixth in the last 14 contests. The Reds' outfield has changed over recent days, as Fairchild, Rece Hinds and Austin Slater vie for playing time. That uncertainty is expected to change soon, as TJ Friedl (hamstring) is currently on a rehab assignment and could return for this weekend's series against the Rays.
