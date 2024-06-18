Friedl suffered a hamstring injury and exited Monday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl made a diving catch in center field, robbing Nick Gonzales of an extra-base hit in the bottom of the fifth, injuring his hamstring in the process. Manager David Bell said that Friedl had a full range of motion and strength, stating that the hamstring was "just tight." The outfielder's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, but it appears as if Friedl avoided a significant injury.