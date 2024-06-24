Benson (elbow) is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Benson will take a seat for the series opener versus the Pirates after he exited late in the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, when he was struck in the left elbow by a pitch. He's day-to-day after X-rays returned negative, but even if he was 100 percent, the lefty-hitting Benson likely would have been on the bench anyway with the Pirates sending southpaw Bailey Falter to the mound. Benson has recorded just four hits in 42 at-bats versus lefties this season.