Benson reworked his swing during the offseason, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Benson needed to do something to become a more competitive option for the outfield in 2025. He batted .187 (.180 expected average) with a 39.7 strikeout percentage last year. Benson managed to provide some value with 16 steals, though finding playing time may be harder in this season. The Reds recently added outfielder Austin Hays and plan to move Matt McLain to center field; it will be hard for Benson to carve out a regular role with such a crowded mix in the outfield.