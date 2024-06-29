Benson started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Benson, who was given a rare day off against a righty Wednesday, was in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game against a right-hander Friday. He stole his 10th base of the season, putting himself in scoring position, but Cincinnati was unable to get a key hit (1-for-10 with RISP). While Benson has struggled in 2024 -- he snapped a hitless run of 25 at-bats Thursday and is batting .191 -- the Reds have a couple of outfield injuries that should keep him in the lineup over the weekend. They are scheduled to face another righty, Lance Lynn, on Saturday.