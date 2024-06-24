Benson was removed from Sunday's loss to Boston after getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his left elbow, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. X-rays following the game came back negative.

Benson was plunked during the bottom of the eighth inning and stayed in the game to run, but he was replaced by Nick Martini for the top of the ninth. Prior to leaving, Benson went 0-for-3, running his hitless streak to a career-high 21 at-bats. It's unclear if the injury will force Benson to miss much action, but it's unlikely he will be in the lineup Monday against Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter. The lefty-hitting Benson doesn't get many opportunities against southpaws, against whom he's batting .095 (4-for-42) this season.