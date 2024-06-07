Amador has homered in three straight games and is slashing .333/.422/.741 with seven home runs and seven steals in his last 13 games for Double-A Hartford.

The prized second baseman slashed .135/.309/.144 with one extra-base hit in his first 32 games of the season, so his overall season stats aren't spectacular, but Amador is beginning to show the type of update that his dynasty managers were expecting. Amador is also a threat on the bases, having stolen 22 bags on 25 attempts in 45 games. He should be Ezequiel Tovar's double-play partner in Colorado for most, if not all, of 2025.