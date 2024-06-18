Stallings is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Stallings had started in five of six games since Elias Diaz's (calf) injury, but will yield to Hunter Goodman behind the dish Tuesday. Both Stallings and Goodman have been red-hot at the plate lately, with Stallings riding a six-game hit streak with four extra-base hits and four runs scored since June 10 and Goodman swatting three homers in his last three games. Regardless, Stallings should see most of the catching work moving forward.