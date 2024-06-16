Cave went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Cave was hit in the head during batting practice Friday but returned to the lineup one day later. He participated in Colorado's 16-run offensive outburst in a significant way, and he now has at least one hit in each of his last four starts. Cave entered the lineup with Brenton Doyle (knee) scratched, though he may find consistent playing time hard to come by assuming Doyle doesn't require a stint on the injured list.