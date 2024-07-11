Freeland (1-3) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Reds.

Freeland has looked much stronger since returning from a left elbow strain that sidelined him for over two months. He's logged four straight quality starts, and Wednesday saw him dial up a season-high nine strikeouts. His rough start to the year is still having a significant impact on his season-long numbers -- 6.00 ERA and 1.62 WHIP -- but he's posted a 30:13 K:BB through 42 innings over eight starts. With his first win of the year finally secured, Freeland has some momentum heading into the second half.