Kinley pitched two shutout innings Sunday against the White Sox, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out one.

The 33-year-old worked around the ghost runner in both the 11th and 12th innings, allowing just a single baserunner on an intentional walk. Fellow reliever Jalen Beeks earned the win in the 14th inning, but Kinley remains the preferred closer despite owning an ugly 8.27 ERA on the year. Both relievers will be in the mix for saves moving forward as part of a volatile Rockies bullpen.