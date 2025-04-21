Kinley allowed a hit and struck out three batters in a scoreless inning during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He earned a save in the win.

Kinley coughed up a leadoff single to Dylan Crews before striking out the next three batters to close out the 3-1 victory. It was Kinley's first save of the year. He's thrown eight consecutive scoreless frames after coughing up two runs in each of his first two appearances of the season. Seth Halvorsen pitched 1.1 innings during Game 1 of the doubleheader.