Kinley (elbow) isn't expected to be operating with any restrictions in spring training after having a normal offseason, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Kinley finished last season on the injured list after developing right elbow inflammation in September, but he needed only a brief period of down time before he was able to resume throwing. With Colorado making no major additions to its bullpen during the offseason, Kinley should factor into the team's unsettled closer picture in 2025, just as he had last season before getting shut down due to the minor elbow issue. Over his 64 innings, Kinley turned in poor ratios (6.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13.7 K-BB%), but the 34-year-old got the job done when called upon in save situations, converting 12 of his 13 opportunities.