Marsh came away with a no-decision in Thursday's 4-3 win versus the Yankees. He threw seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven.

Marsh took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a leadoff single to Juan Soto. Despite the bullpen failing to hold the lead, it was still the longest no-hit bid by a Royals pitcher this season. The 26-year-old righty dazzled his first two trips through the Yankees' potent lineup, and four of the seven strikeouts he recorded were against Soto and Aaron Judge. Marsh has been a solid rotation piece for the Royals this year with a 3.63 ERA through 12 outings, and he currently lines up to make his next start in Oakland next week.