Marsh (7-6) earned the win over St. Louis in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Marsh gave up two homers but only one additional hit. The right-hander was atypically prolific in the swing-and-miss department, racking up 16 whiffs and tying his season high with eight punchouts. Marsh notched his second quality start over his past three outings, though his other appearance during that span was a poor one during which he allowed five earned runs across three frames. He's been very up-and-down during the campaign, giving up one or zero runs in six of 17 starts but five-plus runs on four occasions. That's led to a mediocre 4.57 overall ERA.