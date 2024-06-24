Marsh (5-5) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Marsh tied his season high in hits allowed Sunday and failed to complete six innings for the fourth time in his last five starts. While he didn't surrender a home run, the Rangers did tag Marsh for three doubles. All three runs against Marsh came in the fourth inning, when he allowed three straight hits to open the frame before yielding a two-out, two-RBI single to Leody Taveras. After posting a 4-2 record and a 3.24 ERA across his first nine starts, Marsh has put up a 6.66 ERA with a 1-3 record in June. He'll look to close out the month on a high note during a projected start against the Guardians next weekend.