Marsh (5-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

After looking to have righted the ship with seven one-hit innings versus the Yankees in his last start, Marsh took another step back. He's given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts, and this one was his shortest outing of the campaign. The right-hander's ERA shot up to 4.37 with a 1.17 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 70 innings across 13 starts. Marsh is projected for a road outing versus the Rangers this weekend, but his recently volatility makes him a risky option in fantasy.