Marsh (7-7) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five inning to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Marsh's last outing was a one-inning relief appearance, presumably to get him some work just after the All-Star break. His return to a starting role didn't go very well, as he allowed at least five runs for the third time in his last seven appearances. The right-hander is now at a 4.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 90:31 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 19 appearances (18 starts) this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox, though Marsh would likely be in the most danger of losing his rotation spot if the Royals decide to add starting pitching before the trade deadline.