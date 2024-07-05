Witt went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Rays.

Witt drove home Kansas City's second run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the third before recording hits in each of his next three trips to the plate, including a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was the star shortstop's third multi-hit performance in his last three games and he's now tallied at least one RBI in four straight. Witt is 6-for-11 (.545) through three games to start the month of July and his .319 average on the season puts him at second in the majors behind only Steven Kwan (.367).