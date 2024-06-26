Hernandez (0-1) took the loss versus the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Hernandez hadn't given up a run over his first 3.2 innings back in the majors since his recall June 18. That changed in the seventh inning Tuesday, as the Marlins got RBI singles from Nick Gordon and Jazz Chisholm to flip the script on the Royals. Hernandez has allowed three runs (two earned) with a 3:4 K:BB over seven innings across eight appearances this year. While initially though to be an option for high-leverage work, Hernandez suffered a shoulder impingement in spring training and has yet to record a save or hold in the majors this year.