Alexander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After being called up from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Alexander started at third base in the first two games of the Royals' series with the Marlins, going 0-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts. He'll take a seat Wednesday while Nick Loftin occupies third base, and it's possible the two could be part of a timeshare at the hot corner until Michael Massey is cleared to play the infield again after he served as Kansas City's designated hitter in his first two games back from the injured list.