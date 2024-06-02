The Royals recalled Lynch from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Lynch was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, but he'll be back with the big club just two days later after Michael Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured left foot. With Wacha's injury likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks, Lynch will take the right-hander's spot in the rotation, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Lynch previously made two spot starts and two-inning relief appearance for the Royals last month, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 12 frames. The southpaw was similarly sharp over his four outings with Omaha in May (2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 15:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings), and he'll look to carry over that strong form for what could be an extended run in the big-league rotation. He tentatively lines up to make his first start in place of Wacha on Thursday in Cleveland.