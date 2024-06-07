Lynch is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.

After being called up from Triple-A Omaha this past weekend, Lynch was lined up to make his third start of the season with the Royals during the team's series versus the Guardians earlier this week, but he was pushed back in the pitching schedule after Wednesday's game was postponed. He'll end up taking the hill for the opening game of the series with the Mariners and will go head-to-head against Seattle right-hander Bryce Miller. Over his three outings (two starts) with the big club this season, Lynch has delivered a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in 12 innings.