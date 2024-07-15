The Royals have selected Beam with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 21-year-old right-hander, Beam underwent an internal brace procedure on his elbow during his senior year of high school but quickly bounced back from surgery to emerge as one of the top pitchers in the SEC. He served as Tennessee's No. 1 starter this past spring and leaned on a four-pitch mix highlighted by a mid-80s changeup and complemented by a mid-90s fastball, a low-80s curveball and a high-80s cutter. While none of his offerings profile as true plus pitches, Beam has shown the ability to spot all of his pitches for strikes and generate groundballs at a decent clip.