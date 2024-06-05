Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.

Renfroe has quietly started to turn things around, going 13-for-49 (.265) with two homers, five doubles and eight RBI over his last 15 contests. That's a vast improvement over the first quarter-plus of the season, though he's still at an ugly .179/.256/.327 slash line through 172 plate appearances. Renfroe has added five homers, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base and eight doubles over 51 contests. He sat out both games over the weekend with Nelson Velazquez and Adam Frazier each getting a turn in right field, but Renfroe remains the Royals' primary right fielder.