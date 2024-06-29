Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Guardians.

Renfroe went back-to-back with Salvador Perez in the second inning, and the Royals never looked back. This was Renfroe's second multi-hit effort in seven games since he returned from a bruised toe. He's up to eight homers, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and one stolen base while slashing .211/.292/.389 through 63 contests. As long as Adam Frazier (thumb) remains on the injured list, Renfroe should see a majority of the playing time in right field for the Royals.