Melendez (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Melendez sprained his left ankle July 14 and was placed on the injured list over the All-Star break, but he's ready for game action a week and a half later. Given the brevity of his absence, Melendez may need just one rehab game before getting the green light to rejoin the Royals, perhaps as soon as this weekend's series versus the Cubs. Whenever he's activated, Melendez should settle back in as the Royals' primary left fielder against right-handed pitching.